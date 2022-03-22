The East Marion Eagles ended the district portion of their regular-season schedule in style, with three straight wins and a walk-off home run to sweep the series over West Lincoln. With playoffs right around the corner, the Eagles are now setting their sights on finishing strong and carrying momentum into postseason play.

Although stringing together three wins during the most intense part of the season is impressive enough in its own right, head coach Mandell Echols said he was even more impressed with how those wins came about. After falling behind 5-0 early in the series opener April 5, the Eagles held West Lincoln scoreless through the last six innings and rallied with seven runs in the top of the seventh to earn a 10-5 road victory.

Another seven-run rally occurred April 8 in Game 2, this time in the bottom of the fourth. They then held the Bears to only one run over the last three innings to earn a 13-11 victory, cementing their spot as the No. 3 seed in Region 7-2A for the playoffs.

The cherry on top was delivered later that same night by senior JT Jones, and — fitting so — it took place on Senior Night. Down 9-7 in the final inning of a doubleheader, Jacob Johnson hit a lead-off double, followed by a single from Kyler Collins to set the stage for a memorable ending.

"To be honest, I felt nervous," Jones recalled of his last trip to the plate with two runners in scoring position. "I knew that if I got a base hit, the game could be tied."

He went above and beyond. Jones crushed the ball for a three-run homer in front of the home crowd, delivering a poetic ending for him and his senior classmates on their special night.

"As soon as it left the bat, I knew it was going deep, and it felt good to end senior night with a win," Jones said. "But I can't take all the credit. If it wasn't for the whole team fighting until the end, we couldn't have won."

The Eagles' resilience to keep battling back was Echols' biggest takeaway, too. With the most important games of the season looming ahead, Echols believes his players are finally beginning to show aggressiveness at the plate and fighting through adversity in a way that often leads to big wins.

"I was really proud of them. Each time we got down three or four runs, we continued to fight back, and each time we ended up coming back and winning," Echols said. "We stayed focused defensively, and offensively we stayed aggressive. That's something we've been working on all year."

Echols said the Eagles' motivation entering the series against West Lincoln was to lock up the No. 3 seed and avoid having to face one of the Class 2A No. 1 seeds in the opening round of the playoffs. Now, the team has turned its attention toward continuing this winning for two more contests, which would allow them to end the regular season with a 10-10 overall record.

"I wanted to figure out something to where their minds aren't on just the win itself," Echols said. "We want to keep putting goals in front of them that help carry them into the next task at hand. We have to stay focused and motivated because, after these next two games, it's win or go home."

The Eagles played the first of their final two games Tuesday against Salem, but results were unavailable at press time. They'll wrap up the regular season April 19 with a home game against West Marion while they await the start of their first postseason series.