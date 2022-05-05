The man who authored Columbia’s first state title on the gridiron in 39 years is heading to Holmes Community College to continue his athletic career on the baseball diamond.

Wildcats senior catcher Carter Smith signed a scholarship Monday to join the Bulldogs and will get the opportunity to continue showcasing his immense ability behind the dish.

Prior to the season starting, Smith said he was unsure about his future and that if he didn’t get a baseball scholarship, he would start working immediately after high school. He no longer has to deal with that uncertainty and said it means so much to him.

“I remember being a freshman getting to play with Aiden Singley, Landon Sanders and Javen Moses, and people like that really showed me the way my freshman and sophomore years. I can’t thank them enough, and I’m really thankful for this opportunity,” he said. “I’m not going to let it get ahead of me. I’m just going to make the most of it and be where my feet are for the next two years.”

Although the Goodman campus two-and-a-half hours away is a bit far from home for Smith, he’s really excited about what Holmes can offer. Most of the facilities were damaged beyond repair from a recent tornado, so Holmes is going to have all new everything.

“The facilities up there are going to be state of the art and second to none, especially in JUCO,” he said. “It’s going to have a brand new field, batting cages, brand new weight room, brand new indoor facility — everything. It’s a dream. I’m thankful I get to end up at Holmes.”

Smith batted .333 during his senior year with a .436 on-base percentage, five doubles, a home run, seven steals and 16 RBI while also serving as a terrific defensive catcher.

Wildcats head coach Kyle Lindsey said he’s really proud of the four-year starter who was a tremendous leader for both the baseball team and the football squad.

“You always look year to year and think about the guys you’re going to have to replace, and I don’t think he’s someone we’re going to be able to replace,” he said.

When senior catcher Grady Lucas got banged up four years ago, Smith stepped in as the starting catcher and never relinquished the job as Lucas became the designated hitter when he returned from injury. Lindsey said at that time, Smith stepped in and acted like it was his job from day one.

“That’s kind of how he takes everything in sports. He gets out there and just knows how to compete. The moment has never been too big for him,” he said.

While his primary position will remain catcher at Holmes, Smith said he will likely fill a utility role early on and could see some time in the outfield or at second base. Lindsey said Smith’s athleticism and intangibles are going to give him opportunities to play early on as a freshman, even if it’s not behind the plate.

“He can step in and catch at that level right now. He keeps the ball rolling, throws well and is athletic to make plays back there,” the coach said. “His bat plays better against better pitching, so I think he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

Smith thanked his parents, Patrick and Blake Smith, teammates, coaches and God for helping him achieve his dream. He said his mom always took him to travel ball tournaments when he was younger, and his dad worked so he could play travel ball.

“I’m super thankful for them,” he said.