A thunderstorm tried to derail West Marion’s spring game against Collins May 12, but the Trojans and Tigers were able to finish the battle after a delay with the Tigers finishing ahead 10-0 in the shortened scrimmage.

Second-year head coach Brandon Thornhill said there were a number of positives in the spring game, including a few players making big plays, the team playing hard and physical and players approaching the game with the right intent. As always, he spotted several things the Trojans need to work on during the summer into fall camp, but he was happy for younger players to get valuable game reps.

“We just need to be more consistent. I enjoyed seeing the guys grow physically and mentally and just being better players,” he said. “We were young last year, and we’re still pretty young. But this sophomore class is very talented.”

One of those younger players is rising junior Jude Stringer, who emerged as a star on the baseball diamond earlier this spring. Athletic with a great arm, he is the favorite to be West Marion’s starting quarterback in 2022, and Stringer showcased that talent on the very first play against Collins.

A shotgun snap sailed over his head and forced him to retrieve it nearly 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage. But not only did he corral the loose ball to prevent a turnover, he made a man miss in the backfield, turned on the jets and scampered for a 23-yard gain, turning trash into treasure in the blink of an eye. However, on West Marion’s second play, Stringer couldn’t handle a slightly off target snap that Collins pounced on for a takeaway. Those types of errors can easily be corrected, especially considering Stringer had just four practices to get ready for the spring game as baseball wrapped up.

“He threw the football well. He botched one exchange, but that was normal. He just hasn’t had enough reps to get things right just yet. But he showed he can run, throw and throw a lot of different things. With a good summer and fall camp, that will take care of a lot,” Thornhill said. “There’s a couple other guys we have to give opportunities, but he’s probably the frontrunner (to be our quarterback). He can do the things we want him to do — be able to throw it, run the football and make good decisions.”

The turnover didn’t cost West Marion, though, as the Trojans stepped on defense. A third-down penalty against Collins aided West Marion in forcing a quick punt.

The Trojans once again moved the ball on their second possession, picking up two first downs with relative ease, but another fumble derailed the once-promising drive. West Marion got it right back, however, as Collins fumbled a handoff exchange and Eli Davis recovered it for the Trojans.

Then the storm came. As West Marion tried to turn the turnover into points, the dark clouds hovering over Foxworth produced heavy rain and lightning that delayed the game for about an hour.

Following the delay, West Marion’s offense generated two big plays with both being impressive, jump ball catches downfield by Eli Rockco, who showed he can step up as a deep threat in the Trojans’ offense. The Trojans were unable to punch it in on either drive, though, and were held scoreless all night by the Tigers.

“(Rockco) made a couple of plays. He’s worked really hard in the offseason, and he’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster,” Thornhill said.

While West Marion did allow Collins to score 10 points, the Trojans defense actually looked rather stout throughout, especially against the run. Collins’ lone touchdown came on a quick pass against a busted coverage by the Trojans secondary.

Thornhill pointed to the offensive line as a bright spot throughout the spring game, led by Devon Hutto. He also liked how the defense flew to the ball and was physical when they got there.

West Marion played without several key starters, most notably running back Jakaden Mark, who had more than 1,200 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns last season. The rising senior, who is blessed with 4.4 speed, said before the game he was being held out to preserve him for the regular season. The Trojans were also missing starting guard Corobbin Lee, who is coming off a knee surgery, linebacker Caleb Varnado, who recently had surgery to repair a broken finger, and right tackle Braden Green (back injury).