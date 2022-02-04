MAIS 5A South State Tournament (at Copiah Academy)

Copiah Academy-45 Columbia Academy Lady Cougars-29

Adams County Christian-59 Columbia Academy Cougars-46

Both CA teams have been eliminated, ending their seasons.

Region 8-3A Tournament (at Jeff Davis County)

West Marion Lady Trojans-60 OLA-39

JDC-58 West Marion Trojans-36

The Lady Trojans will play St. Patrick Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the district semifinals. The Trojans have been eliminated, ending their season.

Region 7-2A Tournament (at Amite County)

Loyd Star-55 East Marion Eagles-49

West Lincoln-33 East Marion Lady Eagles-27

Both East Marion teams will play in the 7-2A consolation games, which will determine if they enter the Class 2A playoffs as a No. 3 or No. 4 seed. The consolation games are 3 p.m. (girls) and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with both teams playing Bogue Chitto.

Region 7-4A Tournament (at Purvis)

Poplarville-35 Columbia Lady Wildcats-28

Columbia Wildcats-59 Poplarville-52 (Double OT)

While the Lady Wildcats were eliminated and had their season end Tuesday night, the Wildcats won in double overtime to clinch a playoff berth and advance to the 7-4A semifinals. The Wildcats will play Forrest County AHS Thursday at 5:30 p.m.