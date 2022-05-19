Another year of spring football is officially in the books for Columbia High School following a spring jamboree against Tylertown on their home field May 19, during which the Wildcats gave fans a small taste of the play-making abilities they can expect to see throughout the season ahead.

The Wildcats drew a rather large crowd for the scrimmage under clear, sunny skies at Gardner Stadium. No score was kept, and no wins or losses were issued, but local football fans still came out to catch a first glimpse of the defending Class 4A State Champions. Head coach Chip Bilderback said the level of support he and his team constantly receive from the community has always been — and will continue to be — a major driving force behind their efforts to put a first-class product on Walter Payton Field.

"I think the excitement and support we've seen for this program has really grown a lot over the past couple of years, and that's huge for us," he said. "Of course, with this year's senior class being the biggest group that we've lost in a good while from our team, and a lot of them being great players, I'm sure everyone was eager to get a glance at what we'd look like this coming season."

Though it might have seemed strange to watch the Wildcats in action without those Class of 2022 seniors, the rising senior class seized the opportunity to fill that void. Bilderback said he was pleased with what he saw from his new team leaders, not only during the jamboree but throughout the spring as they helped promote the high standard of excellence that was passed down to them from previous classes.

"I think that, collectively, it's just a really great class, and they had a great class in front of them that showed them the way and set a great example," Bilderback said of the rising seniors. "Offensively, I think Landon Fillingame is doing a great job as a leader with experience on the offensive line. Defensively, Jalon Anderson and Isiah Foxworth picked right back up where they left off last season as great leaders and playmakers as well.

"There's definitely a lot of room for improvement, however. We saw a lot of good things that we'll continue to build on, and we saw a lot of areas where we still need to grow, and all of those things are definitely fixable."

Several Wildcats showcased their abilities to make game-changing plays on both sides of the football. Rising sophomore quarterback Collin Haney threaded the needle on a 19-yard touchdown pass to rising senior Kendale Johnson, a connection that fans might see quite often this fall. Rising junior Amarion Fortenberry delivered impressive performances both offensively and defensively, plowing his way into the end zone on a four-yard touchdown from the running back position and diving for an interception as a member of the Wildcats secondary. Fellow rising senior Jashawn Barnes left his mark with an interception as well, and Anderson showcased his speed by hawking down an elusive Tylertown quarterback for a sack.

Though this fall will present the first opportunity for Haney to start under center for the Wildcats, Bilderback said he feels comfortable with him at the helm after seeing him take productive reps as a backup last season. The multi-sport standout did toss an interception against Tylertown and still has plenty to learn and improve on over the months to come, but his coaches and teammates are confident in his potential to grow and excel as Columbia's new trigger man.

"He saw a lot of snaps last year, and every week we made him prepare as if his number might be called to step in and make important plays for us," Bilderback said of Haney. "So even though he's a first-year starter, I don't really see him that way.

"I thought that there were moments in this year's spring game where he showed flashes of his skill and athleticism, and there were moments when he showed his youth. I think a lot of that is going to sort itself out as he gains more experience. We're excited about his progress, and we're looking forward to building on that over the course of the summer."

Of course, Rome wasn't built in a day, and great football teams aren't built during spring training, but Bilderback said he saw a lot of reasons to be excited about his team's potential for yet another special season. Most of all, he said it just felt great to see the Wildcats back between the lines competing.

"I thought our effort was great, and I thought our kids were really excited to be back out there playing football. That was really big for me because it's been a really long, hectic year," Bilderback said. "We've got a lot of hard work ahead of us over the summer in order to prepare for the grind of a long season and all the obstacles that come with that. It's going to be a challenge, but our guys have really embraced that process, so we're ready to get after it."