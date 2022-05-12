Last year's accomplishments are in the past, and the Columbia Wildcats are running it back from the top with another round of spring football, capped off with a spring jamboree at home Thursday against Tylertown.

After months of reaping the benefits from their 2021 Class 4A State Championship, head coach Chip Bilderback said he and his team have put the previous success behind them and begun working harder than ever in preparation for the 2022 season.

"If anything, last year's title just puts a bull's eye on our backs," Bilderback said. "Our kids understand that what we accomplished was great, but this is a new year and a new team that has to put in the work and write their own story. It's not easy to get to the top, but it's even harder to maintain that level of hard work, stay focused and do it again."

Bilderback said this year's spring training has been extremely productive for a group that faces the task of replacing several key pieces from last fall's title team. He also noted, however, that the training they'll endure over the summer will be an even more important part of the process as they continue to build chemistry and confidence in their ability to execute with a new lineup. For now, he said the team is preparing for Thursday's jamboree with three specific goals in mind.

"The three goals we established are that we want to be the most excited team, we want to be the team with the most class and we want to be a team that grows together on Thursday night," Bilderback said. "We're a long ways away from the fall, and we've got a lot of battles ahead, but it's important that we don't have any internal battles to fight along the way. A lot of guys are competing really hard to earn their own opportunities on this year's team, but it's important to remember that we're all Wildcats, and we're fighting for everything together, not against each other."

Although the Wildcats lost a significant portion of their lineup from last season, they do return several key contributors. Most notable of the bunch is receiver and outside linebacker DJ Cloyd, who has already earned several Division I scholarship offers.

Columbia is also returning linebacker Jaylon Anderson, who was named MVP of the state title game, Kendale Johnson, who has earned a few JUCO scholarship offers, and standout Amarion Fortenberry, who excelled as the lone sophomore to start on last year’s title team at cornerback and who is expected to replace Omar Johnson as the top running back. Rising sophomore Collin Haney is expected to replace Carter Smith at quarterback after flashing legitimate potential in limited action in 2021.

The Wildcats are expecting tough competition Thursday night from Tylertown, a team that went 12-1 last fall and reached the Class 3A South State Championship before being upended by Raleigh. Having entered the offseason with a chip on their shoulders, Bilderback believes the Chiefs will be excited for the opportunity to put that loss behind them with a strong showing against the defending champion Wildcats.

"They're a great team. We won 15 total games last year, and Tylertown won 14, so they're right there with us," Bilderback said. "They lost a few key pieces from last season, and so did we, so we're in really similar situations right now.

"I think it's going to be a tough test for our team and a really fun way to finish up the spring. We hope everyone comes out and enjoys it."