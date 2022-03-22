The Columbia Wildcats were eager to return to district play following a comeback victory over the Class 5A West Jones Mustangs that erased a three-game slide. With a bit of momentum on their side, the Wildcats picked up right where they left off, earning a commanding 13-1 victory over Lawrence County on March 29 to put themselves right back in the Region 7-4A win column.

Finishing strong was a point of emphasis for the Wildcats after a pair of tough losses to Sumrall in their previous district series, and the team responded by doing just that. Columbia piled on 10 runs in the top of the fourth to end the contest early. Head coach Kyle Lindsey said the team's recent success at the plate has been a long time coming for the Wildcats.

"I really think the win over West Jones gave us a little bit of momentum going into last week," he said. "At the beginning of the year, pitching was strong, and our defense has been solid all year. Our offense took a little time to get going, but I think over our last eight games, we're hitting close to .350 as a team. We're running the bases a lot better, limiting our mistakes on the bases and just finding more ways to create opportunities offensively."

Eli Lowery continued his hot streak, hitting 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles to drive in 3 RBI for the Wildcats. Lowery now boasts a team-high batting average of .419 this season, followed by do-it-all junior Dylan Wallace at .403.

Wallace delivered another strong pitching performance as well, allowing only one run and striking out four Cougars in his second straight start on the mound.

The runs kept rolling in for the Wildcats during their first game of April, capping off the series with an 11-3 win Friday in front of the home crowd on Military Appreciation Night. Freshman Collin Haney had a big day at the plate, hitting a two-run double and scoring three runs himself in three at-bats. Dylan Broom earned the second win of the series, surrendering only two runs on two hits through four innings on the mound. Nik Carney threw three innings of relief out of the bullpen, striking out four while allowing only one hit.

This week, the Wildcats have turned their focus towards second-place district foe Purvis, who is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, with an opportunity to strengthen their postseason resume with only two weeks remaining on the schedule. Lindsey said the task of taking down a strong Tornadoes team might not be easy, but he believes his team is playing its best baseball and has a real shot to bring home one or two more big wins.

"We know that Purvis isn't going to make many mistakes," Lindsey said. "So we know we've got to limit our mistakes and get big hits. It's just going to be about who can make the big plays when it counts. Whoever is able to do that will have a really good shot to win both games."

The Wildcats once again finished strong in the series opener Monday against the Tornadoes, with Tucker Lucas doubling in the sixth inning to bring home the winning run of a 3-2 ballgame. Wallace went the distance for the win, striking out 12 and allowing only one earned run through seven innings to seal the deal and bring the Wildcats within one win of second place in the region.

Nevertheless, nothing has been guaranteed yet for the streaking Wildcats, who know they now must move forward and prepare for Game 2 on Friday against top tier competition.

"We've got a lot on the line over the next two weeks," Lindsey said. "We still haven't clinched our playoff spot quite yet. We're close, but we've still got some work to do."