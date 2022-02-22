Continuing Columbia High School’s tremendous pipeline of tennis talent, Colby Williamson became the latest Wildcat to sign with Hinds Community College Feb. 17.

Williamson said he chose Hinds because all of his friends play tennis and went to Hinds.

“I fell in love with the campus," he said. "This opportunity opens up a window of possibilities for the future and what I want to do with my life. I get to meet new people and to play tennis."

Williamson was coached at CHS by Derek Jones and Caroleah Everett and received lessons from Jonathan Shemper.

Jones told his Columbia team that Williamson was a prime example of how a player can reap rewards from practicing diligently.

Williamson gave thanks to his parents, Rusty and Renee Williamson, and his friends but "most importantly, to God for being there every step of the way."