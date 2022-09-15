Betty (Tenny) Lynn Willoughby Thornton

79, McKinney, Texas

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at the Madison United Methodist Church in Madison at 1 p.m. for Betty (Tenny) Lynn Willoughby Thornton, who died Aug. 25, 2022.

Tenny is survived by her children, Joe (Carla) Thornton of Biloxi and Sharon Eltiste of McKinney, Texas, and her grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Eltiste of Nashville, Bailey Thornton of Washington, D.C., Jack Eltiste of Madison and Kinsey (Peyton) Warren of Biloxi. She is also survived by her sister, Ginny Buckley of Greenville, S.C., brother, Bill ‘Skeeter’ (Joyce) Vasilion of Columbia, sister in law Vickie (Alton) Childs of Lake Charles, La., brothers in law, P.O. Gilmer of Terry and Robert (Tammy) Thornton of Madison. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews from South Carolina to Lake Charles.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Thornton, in 2012.

Tenny was born in Columbia and maintained friendships with all of her Columbia High friends from the Class of 1961. She was voted “Wittiest” her senior year and never lost her wonderful sense of humor. Tenny was instrumental in organizing the first Alzheimer’s Memory Walk in Jackson, in 1994. Tenny retired from the state of Mississippi, Tort Claims Board, and after living most of her married life in the Jackson Metro area. She spent the last 18 months living close to and being cared for by her daughter, Sharon, in Texas. Sharon and Joe would like to thank everyone at the Villagio of McKinney for always taking great care of their mom.

Tenny loved many things, including cooking for family and friends, caring for her cats (and a few strays), working in her yard/on her house and during her retirement years, she was always looking for “hot deals” at the Madison Goodwill store. Tenny loved her “old” friends, enjoyed making new friends and loved making everyone laugh. She loved Joe, Carla and Sharon, but, let there be no doubt, she was so proud and had the most love for her four grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth, Bailey, Jack and Kinsey.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Mississippi Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/ms, Cedar Grove Baptist Church, located 54 Cedar Grove Rd., or to your favorite children’s charity.