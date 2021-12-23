Darryl Stephen Williamson

82, Violet

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Old Bunker Hill Cemetery for Darryl Stephen Williamson, 82, of Violet, who died on Thursday, Dec. 16, at Metairie, La. Bro. A.D. Gammill officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Vannie Williamson; sisters, Judy Schulken and Stephanie Williamson.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Bonnie Williamson of Violet, La.; sons, Steve Williamson, Eric Williamson and John Williamson, all of Jefferson, La., and Russ Williamson of San Francisco, Calif.; daughter, Lori Lea Craft (James) of Lufkin, Texas; brother, Mike Williamson (Kaye) of Columbia; sister, Melinda Chance of Louisville; grandchildren, Katie Hancock (John), Taylor Hixson, Rebecca Kuntz and Elizabeth Kuntz; a great-granddaughter on the way; cousin, like a brother, Bill Dye (Barbara), and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Jared Chance, Ryan Chance, Nathan Wood, Bill Dye, Meredith Smith and Sherman Pounds.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Magnolia Community Services of Jefferson, La. Mcs-nola.org. 100 Central Ave. Jefferson, LA 70121.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.