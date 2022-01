Helen Grace Pierce Spell-Davis

91, College State, Texas

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Woodlawn Cemetery for Helen Grace Pierce Spell-Davis, 91, of College Station, Texas, who died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at her residence. Bro. Tom Thurman officiated at the service.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.