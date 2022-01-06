William Jennings Gilmore

78, Columbia

A private memorial service will be held at a later date for William Jennings Gilmore, 78, of Columbia, who passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Hattiesburg. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Bro. Brian Stewart will officiate the service.

He was born and raised in Sebastopol. When he moved to Columbia, he opened the first unisex hair salon named “Jennings Hair Salon.” He later started a cosmetology school in Columbia and then opened other salon locations in Hattiesburg, Jackson and Monticello. For over 20 years, he operated as an auctioneer and ran the Columbia Auction Company. He loved to travel and was passionate about appraising antiques and collectibles. He continued his pursuit of that passion until his health declined in his later years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Odell and Ora Mae Gilmore, and one brother, Bernard Gilmore.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Gilmore; three sons; Jay Gilmore (Tonya), Donavon Gilmore (Angela) and Jay Israel (Victoria); two daughters, Patti Brooks (Rusty) and Jennifer Clark (Daniel); nine grandchildren, Megan Brooks, Christian Brooks, Bailey Gilmore, Will Gilmore, Olivia Gilmore, Kate Israel, Whit Clark, Ruthie Clark and Jude Israel, and one sister, Karen Gilmore.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.