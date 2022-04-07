Festus

Festus greeted customers at Barrett’s Garden Center for over 20 years. He was known as the garden cat and touched lives of many in our small town. He was also known in the surrounding counties and states. Kids of all ages would search the property for a glimpse of him sleeping in one of his favorite spots. No one dared to question his “spot” for the day because he was the king of the jungle at Barrett’s. He left this world peacefully surrounded by the ones that loved him the most. He will be greatly missed.