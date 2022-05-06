Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: I was raised in Virginia. I was in the navy from 2009 to 2020. I live in Lauderdale County. I work as a civilian test pilot, and I am still in the navy reserves. I grew up in the Baptist and Episcopal churches. Jesus Christ is the anchor of my life. I am serene because of my faith. The United States is going downhill since the removal of Jesus Christ. The country needs to return to God or it will continue on this bad path.

I am not married and have no children.

Q: Why are you the best candidate to represent Marion County and District 3?

A: The third district is one of the most conservative districts in America. We should have a true conservative in representing the people. Michael Guest is not a conservative. He voted for the January 6 Select Committee, which in the first few paragraphs called January 6 a "domestic terrorist attack." Either Guest did not read it, or he actually believes that. Many constituents do not know Guest voted this way and are disappointed when they learn that he did.

Q: What made you decide to run?

A: I had wanted to serve my country since September 11th. I was in high school when it happened. I thought the way to serve was through the military. I was lucky to get an F18 pilot slot, like "Top Gun." I became an instructor. I was stationed in Mississippi. I liked it. When I left the navy, I decided to stay here.

The republicans got full power in 2016 but did nothing with it. There was too much compromise. If we continue to elect the same people, nothing will change. The leaders are not doing anything whether they are republican or democrat. We keep electing the same RINOs.

If Guest was standing up for republican values, I would not run. I saw nobody else was running up until the last minute. I did not realize Griffin was running.

Q: How do you think you compare to the other two candidates you are running against?

A: I don't know much about Griffin. I would rather have him than Guest. That is who I am trying to get out of office. Guest is pro amnesty and pro immigration reform. He goes to the border for photo ops.

Q: Marion County is built on small business. Why should small businesses support your campaign?

A: I want to ease the regulatory burden. Cutting down regulations is important. I support America First by supporting the domestic economy. My priority is on American business and good products here. The U.S. is not protecting the intellectual property of the country. China is flooding the market with cheaper goods. We must stand up to foreign powers and support domestic business by ensuring they are not undercut by cheaper labor overseas. We are sending too many jobs overseas.

Q: Is there any topic you feel strongly about that you have not mentioned?

A: We must give up the birth rights citizenship. We need better control of worker visas, which Guest is for. Visa overstays are a large part of illegal immigration. Nobody checks, and they just stay.

Also, Guest has been cited for Congressional stock trading rules. I want to ban stock trading by congressmen and their spouses. It gives a bad perception even if they are not doing anything illegal. People must have more faith in the moral fiber of the office.

Q: Why do you have an issue with the January 6 Select Committee?

A: It is the capstone of the democratic witch hunt of Trump and the republican party. The media and the democrats worked in cahoots with each other, so blinded by hatred of Trump. They saw the protests on January 6 and took the small number of people who committed violence and ran with it. Only an extreme minority was violent, yet they call it a domestic terrorist attack.

Q: What are your primary beliefs?

A: Election integrity. We need to go back to paper ballots, use voter identification and clean up the voter rolls. I am pro life. I believe in individuals' rights to decide about their medical treatment, such as vaccine mandates.

Q: What do you think is the solution to the mass shootings in light of the Uvalde shooting?

A: This is a difficult, complex question. The ultimate problem is not guns. It's mental health. Society develops these twisted young men who will do this. I have not heard, but my guess is these people are not Christians, not religious. You can't believe in Jesus and just go kill people, especially kids. There is so much violence in games and on TV and in the media. There is glorification in the media of the perpetrator. This country has changed its overall mindset, so sickos get passed from counselor to counselor. We have become too tolerant of the evils that exist in society. They need a trip to lock up and to be monitored. That would solve many issues.

Q: How can people get in contact with you?

A: www.votecassidy.com