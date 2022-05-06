Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: I have two children. I graduated from Brandon High School. I received my undergraduate degree from Mississippi State University. I received my law degree from Ole Miss. My eldest attends MSU and my youngest will attend there in the fall.

Q: Why are you the best candidate to represent Marion County and District 3?

A: My years of experience make me the best candidate. I spent 25 years in the District Attorney's office and three terms as District Attorney. This is my second term in the United States Congress. I have had to manage an office, worked with victims and had a great deal of court experience. I am a ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee. I am also a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. This is a huge need in the third district. We need to strengthen our southwest border. Too many are coming across illegally, over a quarter million entered just last month (April). This month, it will most likely exceed the entire population of Mississippi. I do and will make sure we are represented in congress.

Q: How do you think you compare to the other two candidates you are running against?

A: I spent my entire life here. I understand the needs of the district, and my experience will serve Mississippi well.

Q: Marion County is built on small business. Why should small businesses support your campaign?

A: I was in Marion County Friday, and I am proud to see the investments the Duffs have made in Marion County. I helped small businesses during Covid by supporting PPP loans and payday protection loans. I am proud of what we were able to do. We worked with the Mississippi Banker's Association. We assisted in the expansion of rural broadband. Many businesses cannot operate without this. It used to be a luxury so people could have Netflix download faster. Now, it is a necessity to be competitive. We pushed for federal funding, which was combined with state and private funding. Once the republicans retake congress, I will work to cut red tape and government oversight.

Q: What do you say to independents and those democrats who may feel they have no support from a republican candidate or official?

A: Our constituent service work is a large part of what we do. Individuals with problems with the government can contact my office, and we have and will continue to intervene on their behalf. It does not matter if someone is a democrat, republican or independent. We are elected to represent the people.

Q: Why did you vote for the January 6 Select Committee?

A: I did not vote for the current January 6 Select Committee. I voted for a 9/11 style committee that would have been nonpartisan with equal numbers of republicans and democrats with no politicians. The reason I supported this committee was that I knew Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would, and she did, ram through a select committee that would be a select committee that she would oversee. If we had passed the committee that I voted for, it would have prevented this witch hunt that is still ongoing.

Q: Why did you vote to fund planned parenthood?

A: I have previously taken votes to fund the entire government. Unfortunately, Planned Parenthood funding has been included as part of the budgets. My opponents are speaking of my vote on a resolution or on the entire budget of the country. Planned Parenthood gives me a zero rating on a scale of 0-100. If I supported them in any way, I would not have that rating. I was one of the leaders asking to overturn Roe v. Wade. I have been passionate about this, and I am pro life. I have been endorsed by the National Right to Life Committee.

Q: Why did you vote to give money to Ukraine?

A: I think it is important we continue to support Ukraine. The Ukrainians are fighting for the very freedoms we hold dear. We do not want Russia to be successful in Ukraine and feel they can go on into Poland and other NATO countries. We need to do all we can to prevent having to send American troops into Europe. Ukraine is doing well fighting back the Russians. We cannot allow Putin to become a bully. This funding was supported across the board by Mississippi members of congress.

Q: What do you think is the solution to the mass shootings in light of the Uvalde shooting?

A: I remember the Luke Woodham shooting in 1997. He was captured due to the quick action of an administrator. We should be able to arm teachers and administrators. Allow, not mandate, that those who are willing be given firearm and tactical training. Resources on the scene would prevent much of what has happened. There will always be a period of time before law enforcement arrives. Schools also need technology improvements. They need cameras and doors that can be locked automatically to prevent a suspect from moving freely.

Q: Is there any topic you feel strongly about that you have not mentioned?

A: Anyone can check my record and see my endorsements for themselves. Nobody has to just accept what I say.

Q: How can people get in contact with you?

A: www.guest.house.gov