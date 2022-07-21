Boyd Nicholas Hatton, M.D., was presented with the Gold Medal Award on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Florida Radiological Society’s Annual Meeting. Dr. Hatton was recognized for outstanding meritorious achievements that have contributed significantly to the practice of radiology in Florida. The board extends their best wishes and congratulations to Dr. Hatton on receiving the Florida Radiological Society’s highest honor.

Boyd Nicholas Hatton, M.D., grew up on a farm in the Bassfield, Mississippi community. He went on to earn his medical degrees at Spartan Health Sciences University, before completing his Intern year in Internal Medicine at Mercer University, residency in Diagnostic Radiology at Mount Sinai Medical Center Miami, and fellowships in Imaging Research at the University of Arizona, Nuclear Medicine at Emory University, and Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona. Dr. Hatton is a Diagnostic Radiologist specializing in Nuclear Medicine with Radiology Associates of Daytona in Daytona Beach Florida, Director of Radiology at Kilimanjaro Mission Hospital in Kimana Kenya Africa, and an Integrative Medicine Consultant in Ormond Beach Florida. He is also a US Navy Veteran. Dr. Hatton currently serves as the Florida Radiological Society (FRS) Educational Foundation Treasurer, an FRS Board of Directors member, and served as the FRS President from 2016-2017. In addition, He is currently a Councilor for the American College of Radiology (ACR), has served on the ACR Government Relations committee, and previously served in the Florida Medical Association (FMA) House of Delegates. Over the past year, Dr. Hatton has gone on 3 medical missions to rural Kenya Africa, predominantly serving the indigenous Maasai people. He has long been a committed educator, teaching medical students, residents, and health care practitioners at home and abroad. Dr. Hatton is a published author of peer-reviewed medical articles, has presented at national and international medical conferences, was awarded educational exhibit Magna Cum Laude at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2009 annual meeting, and is an adjunct Professor of Radiology at the University of Central Florida.

