Trey Carley, Chief Executive Officer announced the following promotions at Citizens Bank, Columbia locations:

Vonda Blackwell has been promoted to Vice President and Loan Preparation Specialist at the Main Office.

Blackwell is an experienced banker with 30 years in the banking industry.

She is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and has completed numerous American Institute of Banking courses.

She is married to Scott Blackwell. She has three children, Nicole Stuart (Bentley), Cory Moree and Andrew Moree; two granddaughters, Alex Stuart and Lori Moree and two grandsons, Joseph Moree and Jacob Moree.

Kim Bracey has been promoted to Vice President and Loan Preparation Specialist at the Highway 98 Branch.

Bracey is an experienced banker with 20 years in the banking industry.

She is a graduate of Pearl River Community College with an Associate Degree in Business Administration.

She is married to Randy Bracey, and they have two children, Victoria and Ryan. She attends Morgantown Church of God and serves as President of the West Marion Baseball Diamond Club.