The Mississippi Department of Education has unofficially released state test scores and school grades as of Tuesday with the Columbia School District receiving a "B" rating. The official scores will be released on Sept. 29.

The district was only one point away from being an "A" level. Superintendent Jason Harris said that, technically, it was six-tenths of a point from having an A grade. The CSD had 667 total points, while the top district in the state had a total score of 803.

Columbia High School (699 points) was ranked 13th among traditional high schools, which includes districts where the high school is grades nine through 12.

This is the first time since 2019 that Mississippi schools and districts have received new grades because of the impact of Covid.

"The last few years have been very demanding, but to know we have continued to improve is a testament to our students, teachers, administrators and staff. No doubt we will reach that A status. We continue to improve steadily. We can see that literally one student can make a difference. Every student counts," Harris said.

Columbia Primary School (511 points) and Columbia Elementary School (493 points) are unofficially ranked as A level schools, while Jefferson Middle School (367 points) has a grade of C.

"Jefferson did improve this year. We definitely see it being a B this year. I am very confident we will see that this year with the steps the new administrator, Sara Bardwell, has made at the school," Harris said.

Harris said everyone in the district is a little disappointed to be so close, but that will only add to their drive and determination this year.