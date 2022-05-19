The Marion County School District Bond Issue for $15.1 million to consolidate East and West Marion schools was voted down Tuesday by the county’s citizens. While the results aren’t certified with affidavit votes still needing to be tallied, 2,657 votes were cast against the bond and 1,241 were for the bond. There are not enough affidavit ballots to overturn the result.

The $15.1 million bond has been the source of much debate over the past few months.

County residents have been deeply divided about the bond and about the consolidation of East Marion High School and West Marion High School into one Marion County High School.

The election was about the money to improve infrastructure and consolidate the two schools with adequate facilities and a plan for a positive future.

Now, the question is whether consolidation will still happen and what improvements can be made and how.

A full breakdown of the election will be in the Thursday edition of The Columbian-Progress.