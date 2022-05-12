East Marion High School senior Nachannie Knight signs with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College May 11. Knight sings with the Gospel Choir at East Marion under the direction of Gary McCullum. Knight's mother, Amber Baker Brown, was in attendance at the signing. | Photos by Beth Riles

East Marion choir singers sign for college



Thu,05/19/22-2:29PM , 117 Reads By BETH RILES - Staff Writer

Two singers from East Marion signed scholarships May 11. East Marion High School senior Shamyah Sims signs with Pearl River Community College May 11. From left are LaDona Tyson, Director of Choral Groups at PRCC; Shelia Lovelace-Sims, Sims and Gary McCullum.

