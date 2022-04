CA AR leaders

The top readers in Accelerated Reading during the third nine weeks at Columbia Academy include, front row, from left, first-grade Summer Bass, second-grade Sadie Daley, third-grade Hallie Williamson, fourth-grade Charlee Kate Bond, fifth-grade Alyssa Pierce and sixth-grade Ethan Armstrong.

