Wilda Vivian Turner Powell

96, Columbia

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Antioch Cemetery for Wilda Vivian Turner Powell, 96, of Columbia, who died on Monday, March 21.

She was born in Marion County to Jesse and Minnie Ward Turner and was raised by her loving grandparents, William “Bill” and Laura Holmes Ward. She was a published author, award-winning poet, artist of oil paints, lover of all animals (especially birds), flowers and nature and loved antiques, genealogy and keeping old-time ways and memories alive. She was a lifelong resident of Marion County and a member of the Columbia Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lofton Powell (1919 - 1992); grandparents; her parents; sister, Virginia Turner Kelly, and two brothers, Vernon Turner and James Irl Turner.

Survivors include her son, Duane C. Powell; daughter-in-law, Lynne Powell; sister, Sherry Turner Young of Alabama; granddaughter, Tammy Powell Bailey (Kevin) of Georgia; grandchildren, Mark, Renae and Evan Powell; seven great-grandchildren, Amber Bailey, Laken Bailey Johnsa (Chris), Loryn Bailey, Kalyn Bailey Reyna (Damian), Ethan Powell, Cooper Powell and Hailey Powell; and seven great-great-grandchildren, Jace Jett, Jadyn Jett, Jaxon Jett, Javen Jett, Ella Johnsa, Evie Johnsa and Atticus Reyna.

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.