CES spelling bee winners

Mrs. Whitt and Mrs. Lucas’ fourth-grade classes at Columbia Elementary School recently participated in a Scripps spelling bee. It took seven rounds to determine top place finishers. They are, front row, from left, Anna Hough (judge), Harper Whittington, Macey Sledge and Braylen Sartin; back row, Parker Cody, Chris Sorto, JaShyla Rawls, Isabella Harris and Kade Sistrunk.

