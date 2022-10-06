See You at the Pole began more than 30 years ago with a group of students in Burleson, Texas that wanted to pray for their friends, schools, families and communities after a DiscipleNow weekend. They wanted a common place at each of their schools to gather to pray — the flagpole became the common ground.

It is a student-led event, which is normally held on the fourth Wednesday of September. Several students wanted to meet this year at Columbia Elementary School for See You at the Pole. Since Fall Break fell on the fourth full week of September, the date was moved forward one week to

Sept. 21.