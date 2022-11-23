West Marion High School is proud to announce that two members of its varsity cheerleading team, senior Captain Natalie Holmes and freshman Representative Keltey Whaley will represent Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition, in the 2022 Varsity Spirit Spectacular at The Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 17-22, 2022.

Cheerleaders and dancers who are invited to perform in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular are part of a select group of high school varsity captains, co-captains and officers identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country hosted by the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleader Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE). West Marion cheerleaders attended UCA in Gulf Shores, Ala. in June where these two were selected for this experience.

“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our Special Events in Orlando, Fla.,” Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit, said. “We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders and dancers from across the country and create memorable experiences at The Walt Disney World Resort Parks.”

Holmes and Whaley will perform with fellow varsity captains, co-captains and officers in a one-of-a-kind performance at The Walt Disney World Resort. Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, athletes will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers across the nation and enjoy a magical holiday season at The Walt Disney World Resort Parks.

Varsity Spirit is celebrating more than 40 years of honoring camp

standouts.