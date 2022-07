From left, Sierra Ardis, Allison Finley and Lauryn Spell enjoy the parade.

CHS class of 2023 kicks off school year



Thu,07/28/22-3:08PM , 227 Reads By STAFF REPORTS

The Columbia High School seniors continued the tradition of cruising into the first day of school on a float July 21.

