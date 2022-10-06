Freshman Maid

Miss Kaiya Magee

Kaiya is the daughter of Saul and Chasity Hernandex. While at CHS, she has participated in the CHS Voices Pop A Capella Choir as well as the Columbia High School Marching Band Colorguard. Kaiya also serves on the CHS student council. In addition to supporting the Wildcats, her hobbies include singing and baking. After high school, Kaiya plans to go to college and pursue a career in nursing.

Escorting this year’s Freshman Maid is Xavion Hopkins. Xavion is a freshman at Columbia High School this year and is the son of Demper Lee and Latrell Hopkins of Columbia. Xavion is a member of the Columbia High School track team. When he isn’t running track for CHS, Xavions hobbies include playing basketball and cooking. His future plans are to go into real estate.

Sophomore Maid

Miss Adrieyana

Fortenberry

Adrieyana is the daughter of Ashley and Adrien Fortenberry. She attends Greater East Lampton Church in Columbia. While at CHS, she has been a member of the CHS Lady Wildcat basketball team for two years, the girls volleyball team for two years and has been a CHS track and field member for three years. After high school, Adrieyana plans to attend Mississippi State University and wants to become a lawyer. Outside of school, she enjoys playing basketball and cooking in her spare time.

Escorting this year’s Sophomore Maid is Xavier Quinn. He is the son of Nykidia Lenoir and Shedrick Quinn. Xavier attends Bible Way in McComb. He is a member of the Columbia High School men’s basketball team. His future plans are to attend college and continue playing basketball.

Junior Maid

Miss Destini Armstrong

Destini is the daughter of Shawanna Luter and Rieveon Armstrong. She is a member of New Birth Fellowship Ministry. While at Columbia, Destini has been a member of the basketball team since seventh grade. Her future plans are to attend a Historical Black College or University and major in nursing. In her spare time, Destini likes to dance, sing, and cook.

Destini will be escorted by fellow junior, Zaccheaous Neal. He is the son of Chantana and Jasper Thompson. Zaccheaous attends First Baptist Church of Tylertown. After graduation, he plans to attend Mississippi State University. When he isn’t at school, Zach enjoys gaming and hanging out with his friends.

Senior Maid

Miss Briyonna Newsom

Briyonna is the daughter of Sabrina and Curtis Newsom, and the granddaughter of Nealy and Willie Parker and Maggie and Arthur C. Newsom. Briyonna attends Expose Church of God and Christ in Expose. While at CHS, she has been a four-year member of the Columbia High School Marching Wildcat Band where she has served as a clarinet section leader for the past three years. She is currently first chair of the clarinet section. Briyonna is a proud Wildcat Ambassador, member of the SAVE Club, as well as the CHS Senior Class President. She has served the past two years as a member of the Crown Club and has participated in multiple community service projects for the betterment of our city. Briyonna has also been a four-year member of the CHS Choir where she has spent three years in the Women’s Chamber Choir and one year in The Voices. Following her love of music, Briyonna has participated in the CHS Musical Productions of “Annie” and “Grease.” Academically, she has been recognized continuously as a Superintendent’s Scholar and is in the CHS Beta Club. For her future plans, she first plans to attend a four-year university majoring in neuroscience or biomedical science, aspiring to become a neurologist. In her spare time, she enjoys singing and spending time with friends.

Briyonna will be escorted by Joey Thompson. He is the son of Gina and Bill Thompson. Joey is a member of First Baptist Church of Columbia.

While at CHS, Joey has been a four-year member of the Columbia High School Marching Band where he is on the drumline. He is a two-year member of the tennis team and was a member of CHS powerlifting for one year. Joey is also a member of the CHS SAVE Club. Joey’s future plans include attending Mississippi State University to pursue a degree in software engineering. His hobbies include drawing and listening to music.

Athletic Maid

Miss Katie Gates

Katie is the only daughter of Michael and Chirika Gates, and she is the granddaughter of Jenetta Jackson. Katie is a member of New Life Fellowship in Columbia. Since 2021, she has been a member of the Beta Club and SAVE Club. Katie’s future plans will be to win her fourth state track and field championship for the upcoming 2023 season. After graduation, she desires to attend a four-year college and obtain a degree in sports medicine and/or business administration. Katie’s hobbies are mentoring the youth in the community and helping those in need.

Katie will be escorted by senior Phoenix Fidel Thompson. Phoenix is the son of Jennifer Manning and Phoenix Thompson. He has played basketball for two years as small forward. Phoenix is a member of Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church. He is a proud member of Phi Kappa and a Dusty Big Brother. In his spare time, he likes spending time with friends and reading the Bible. He plans to attend Mississippi State University and major in computer engineering.

Activity Maid

Miss Myers Foxworth

Myers is the daughter of Allison and Drew Foxworth. Myers is an active member of First United Methodist Church where she is involved in the youth program. She was selected to serve on the Mississippi Department of Education Superintendent’s Advisory Committee for the past two years. She is also involved with the community as a member of Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, where she is currently serving as the recording secretary, and Delta Beta Sigma, where she has served as the National Committee Representative and is currently serving as the Pledge Trainer. As a Forrest General Hospital Spirit Girl for three years, she has participated in numerous community service projects. One of her favorites is volunteering with the Special Olympics. While at CHS, Myers has been on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll since her freshman year and has received the highest average awards in AP government, AP chemistry and chemistry field experiences. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Beta Club, where she served as treasurer her junior year and is currently serving as Vice president. Myers is a Wildcat Ambassador and has been a member of the student council for three years as a representative and Junior Class Vice President. Myers has participated in the High School Musical productions in the roles of Patty Simcox in “Grease,” Jackie in “Check Please” and Annie in “Annie the Musical.” She has enjoyed participating in the choral music program at CHS as a member of Madrigals, Chamber Choir and The Voices. She is a member of the SAVE Club, the Paw Print staff and has enjoyed her time as a CHS Diamond Girl. Throughout high school, Myers has played varsity soccer where she was named Offensive MVP. She also has been on the varsity tennis team where she has advanced to the MHSAA State Tournament her sophomore and junior seasons. Myers is a proud member of the CHS Wildcat cheer team and was selected as an All-American at the UCA camp. Myers’ future plans are to attend the University of Mississippi where she will major in journalism and marketing. She hopes one day to be a sports journalist and on-the-field reporter. Myers loves to travel and to spend quality time with her friends and brothers.

Myers will be escorted by Will Knight. Will is the son of Allen and Emily Knight. He is a member of First Baptist Church of Columbia where he is an active member in the youth program and helps each year as a Vacation Bible School Leader. During the summer, Will also assists with the Harvest Ministries Foster Camps. He is a four-year member of Phi Kappa and currently serves as president. Will is a five-year member of the CHS Marching Wildcat Band and a four-year member of the CHS tennis team, advancing to state his sophomore and junior years. Will plans to play tennis at a community college, then complete his degree in physical therapy. In his free time, Will enjoys deer and elk hunting and playing tennis.

Academic Maid

Miss Alana Brown

Alana is the daughter of Crystal Bond and Antwon Brown. While at CHS, Alana has been in health sciences at the Carl Loftin Career and Technical Center. In Health Science I, she helped with vitals and other daily tasks for the elderly at the elderly day care center at the Columbia BusinessPlex. She has been a four-year member of the Beta Club and the National Honor Society. After graduating from CHS, Alana plans to pursue a degree in nursing from a junior college and bridging in the University of Mississippi Medical Center Nursing School. She plans to specialize in anesthesia. When she isn’t studying, her hobbies include working out and shopping in her free time.

Escorting Alana will be Jawon Luter. Jawon is the son of Sarah Alexander and Jimmy Luter. He is a senior at Columbia High and is a member of the Columbia High School varsity basketball team. Jawon’s hobbies include watching TikTok, playing PlayStation 5 and lifting weights. After graduation, Jawon plans to enlist in the United States Air Force. After serving his country, he aspires to become a truck driver.

Blue Football Maid

Miss Mamie Herring

Mamie is the daughter of Angel and Simon Herring. Mamie is a member of First United Methodist Church where she is an active participant in the youth group. She also enjoys worshiping at Woodlawn Church with extended family. Mamie currently serves as secretary of the Dusty Club and is a member of Junior Auxiliary’s Crown Club. While at CHS, Mamie has maintained being a Superintendent Scholar and has participated in student government all four years. She is currently serving as student body vice president and has been a four-year member of Beta Club and National Honor Society. Mamie has been a varsity cheerleader all four years and serves as captain this year. She was a two-year member of the Marching Wildcats and is still one of their biggest fans. Mamie has played varsity tennis for four years and has supported the baseball team as a Diamond Girl throughout high school. She has participated in the CHS musical productions of “Grease” and “Annie” and has enjoyed serving as a Wildcat Ambassador in her senior year. As a two-year member of Paw Print staff, Mamie creates and edits the weekly hype videos to highlight the successes and abilities of our football team, cheerleaders and band and has been recognized for her videos in statewide contests.

Mamie has represented CHS as a HOBY delegate, a Lott Leadership Pathways to Success delegate, a Girls’ State delegate and as a participant in the Steven Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit. Mamie plans to attend a state university and pursue a major in nutrition with a minor in exercise science. She hopes to use her degree to help improve health habits in our state. In her spare time, Mamie enjoys working out with her personal trainer and spending time with her dog Bentley, her favorite little cousins, and her friends.

Mamie will be escorted by Paxton Waters. Paxton is the son of Libby Watson and Amy and Adam Waters. While at CHS, Paxton has been a four-year member of the Columbia High School Marching Wildcats where he plays the trumpet and fills the role of section leader and brass captain. He has been a member of the archery team for two years and played for the CHS soccer team for three years. At the beginning of his senior year, Paxton was selected to serve as a Wildcat Ambassador. Outside of school, Paxton serves as vice president of Phi Kappa and is involved with Experience Columbia. He attends Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. In his free time, Paxton enjoys working out and playing the guitar. After graduation, Paxton plans to attend Pearl River Community College and pursue a career as a utility lineman.

Gold Football Maid

Miss Shakyja Bullock

Shakyja is the daughter of Lashunda Nelson and Darrell Nelson. Shakyja is a member of the Expose Church of God in Christ in Expose. While at CHS, Shakyja has maintained high honor roll status and is a four-year member of the Beta Club. She is also a member of the Save Club. Shakyja’s future plans are to attend the University of Southern Mississippi where she will obtain her bachelors of science in nursing. In her spare time, Shakyja enjoys doing hair, binge watching Netflix shows and sleeping.

Shakyja will be escorted by Devyn Peters. Devyn is the son of Rhonda Llori and Delvin Peters. Devyn is an active member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Foxworth where he is the president of the United Methodist Youth and the AV/Multimedia lead specialist for the Audio/Visual Multimedia team. While at CHS, Devyn has been involved in many clubs, including the CHS Beta Club and the Paw Print Staff. He is a four-year member of the student council and was recently elected as the Student Body President. Devyn also played on the CHS tennis team for four years.

Devyn's future plans include attending the University of Southern Mississippi and majoring in information technology with a certificate in cybersecurity and a minor in criminology and criminal justice. Devyn's hobbies include sleeping, gaming and refining his ethical hacking skills.

Maid of Honor

Miss Hayley Adkins

Hayley is the daughter of Travis Adkins and Angelia and Tyler Dawsey. Hayley is a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She is a two-year member of the Crown Club and a four-year member of Delta Beta Sigma. While at CHS, Hayley has been involved in many organizations, which include Student Council, Beta Club, CHS Diamond Girls, the Columbia High School tennis team, The CHS varsity cheer squad, and she serves as a Wildcat Ambassador. Hayley also enjoys participating in the Columbia High School Musical Productions each year. For her future plans, she plans to attend the University of Mississippi to major in biology. She later plans to pursue a career as a labor and delivery nurse. In her spare time, she enjoys going on walks in the fall and spending time with her three brothers.

Hayley will be escorted by fellow senior Luke Miciello. He is the son of Jeremy and Terri Miciello. Luke attends First Baptist Church of Columbia. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and also serves as a CHS Wildcat Ambassador. Luke is a four-year member of the Columbia High School Marching Wildcat drumline and is also a four-year member of the CHS baseball team. In addition to school organizations, Luke is a member of the Phi Kappa National Fraternity where he currently serves as secretary. He is also a Dusty Club big brother. Luke’s future plans include attending Mississippi State University next fall where he will major in engineering. In his free time, Luke enjoys playing the guitar and hanging out with friends.

Maid of Honor

Miss Aria Blackard

Aria is the daughter of Jeff and Shelly Blackard of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Steven and Celia Simmons of Columbia and Kenneth and Charlotte Blackard of Sumrall. Aria has attended the Columbia City Schools since kindergarten and has been on the A honor roll since the first grade. She has been a proud member of the CHS Marching Wildcats since the sixth grade and currently plays the tenors on the drum line. Aria also sings in The Voices and is a past member of The Madrigals and The Women’s Ensemble. She has participated in the high school’s theatrical productions for the last three years, playing the part of Grace Ferrell in last year’s production of “Annie.” She has played on the CHS varsity soccer team during her eighth, 10th and 11th grade years, and she is excited to begin this season as a senior. This is also her second year participating in Columbia High School’s powerlifting team. Aria enjoys reading, vacationing with her family, gardening and riding her bike. Aria is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, 29+ACT Club, Book Club, Student Council, Dusty Club and Crown Club of Columbia. She has been a Girl Scout since the first grade and has earned her bronze and silver awards. She is in the process of completing her Girl Scout Gold Award. She is an active youth group member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbia. She hopes to attend Mississippi State University and major in Biology with an emphasis in the disciplines of Zoology and Botany.

Aria will be escorted by Caden Creel. He is the son of Nicki Fortenberry of Columbia and Ronnie Creel Jr. of Petal. He is the grandson of Dal Murray of Columbia and Mary Fortenberry and Greg Fortenberry of Columbia and Ronnie and Linda Creel of Petal. Caden has attended the Columbia City Schools since K-4 and has been on the A-B honor roll since the first grade. He has played the euphonium for the Columbia band program since the sixth grade. Caden has also been a member of the Mississippi Lions Band for two years and a one-year member of the Mississippi All-State Band. He is a former member of the River City Little Big Band of Columbia where he played trombone and is currently a member of the Hattiesburg Concert Band, on euphonium. He is also a past member of the CHS varsity tennis team. Caden is a CHS Beta Club member and a Wildcat Ambassador. He is an active youth group member of Calvary Baptist Church of Columbia. Caden’s future plans include attending Pearl River Community College and then transferring to the University of Southern Mississippi to major in music education.

Flower Girl

Miss Parker Anne

Andrews

Parker Anne is the daughter of Alan and Tina Andrews. She is a member of First Baptist Church where she is active in the children’s group. She plays softball at Dean Griner and soccer with the Rotary community league. Parker Anne is in the first grade at Columbia Primary School and is in Katie Broom's class. She has participated in CHS mini cheer camp for two years. When Parker Anne grows up, she wants to be a mermaid and get married. In her spare time, she enjoys cheering for the Wildcats and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, along with spending time with family and friends outdoors.

Crown Bearer

Austin Gerald

Austin is the son of Brandon and Stacy Gerald. He attends First Baptist Church where he is active in the children’s ministry. Austin enjoys playing baseball, basketball and soccer in his community. He played on the 7U all-star team that won second place in the World Series this past year. Austin is in Haley Green and Delesa Newsom’s second grade class at Columbia Primary School. Austin plans to grow up and marry one of the Haddox girls, preferably Camryn. He plans to be a Major League Baseball player when he grows up. In his spare time, Austin enjoys fishing and hunting with his dad.

Queen

Miss Hallie Haddox

Hallie is the daughter of Jeffrey and Ashley Haddox. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Columbia where she has participated in the Operation Christmas Child Ministry and Harvest Ministries summer camps. For the past two years, Hallie has been an active member of the Junior Auxiliary of Columbia’s Crown Club, where she formerly served as vice president and she currently serves as the Crown Club President. During her time serving in the Crown Club, she has served our community through projects such as Stuff the Bus, Art in the Park and Highway Beautification. For the past four years, Hallie has been a member of the Dusty Club. She has served as Assistant Decorations Chairman and Assistant Devotions Chairman. She is currently serving as the Dusty President. During the holiday season, Hallie has enjoyed working with Experience Columbia for the past two years. While at CHS, she has been a member of the varsity cheerleading team. This year at camp, Hallie was selected as an All-American cheerleader and invited to try out to be a member of the Universal Cheer Association Staff. Hallie has also participated in student council for four years, serving as freshman treasurer and sophomore and junior representative. This year she serves as Student Body Reporter. She is a four-year member of the Beta Club and the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta for three years. She is also a member of the Wildcat Ambassadors. For three years, Hallie has participated in various choir programs and musical productions at CHS. This past year, she played the role of Relatively Grimm in the Madrigal Dinner and Pepper in “Annie.” She has also been a member of the CHS Diamond Girls, tennis team, CHS band and Paw Prints staff. This year she is also a member of the cross country team. Hallie’s future plans include attending the University of Mississippi and pursuing a career as a nurse practitioner. When she isn’t supporting the Wildcats, she loves spending time with friends and family and having movie nights.

Hallie will be escorted by Dylan Wallace. Dylan is the son of Chris and Crystal Wallace. He is a member of Woodlawn Church where he is an active member of Elevate Youth. He is a senior at Columbia High School, a Wildcat Ambassador and a four-year varsity player of the CHS Wildcat baseball team. Dylan was selected to play baseball at the State Games of Mississippi his junior and senior years. Dylan was one of 20 players selected at the State Games to represent Team Mississippi at Troy University his junior year.

When Dylan is not playing baseball, he enjoys hunting, going to the beach and hanging out with friends and family. Dylan’s future plans are to attend Pearl River Community College where he has committed to play baseball. Then he plans to transfer to the University of Southern Mississippi to major in finance.