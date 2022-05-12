Concerned Citizens of Marion County,

A “yes vote” for the Bond Issue on May 24, 2022 is a vote for East and West Marion County School District children. Our motto “One Community, One Mission.” A “yes vote” will give them the opportunity to be more competitive in our ever changing world. A “yes vote” means that they will be able to compete with other school in our area. “Our children are our future.”

According to statistics in education, 75% of students and educators agree that a healthy, safe and quality infrastructure environment are things that foster students to be more and engage in positive and creative learning. New families before moving into a rural community with school age children want to know the quality of the school district. A “yes vote” will allow for more enhanced and rigorous academic programs.

Rural school play an important role in our communities. They act as the center for social, recreational and cultural events, and they also employ a lot of people in our county. In addition to passing the bond issue, Marion County School District also plan to spend $6 million from the 16th second funds or loans to build a Performing Arts complex. We want our children to competitive whether they decide to further their education by attending college, taking up a trade or entering the job market. A “yes vote” will give them the ability to compete in our ever changing world.

Chanie P. Cherry

Columbia