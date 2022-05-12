The Marion County Local Emergency Planning Committee is all about networking, which is needed for it to be successful.

The group met for the second time on May 10 at the Columbia Exposition Center in an attempt to increase that networking among members and to get the word out about the group.

The group chose Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly as chairperson, Marion County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jamie Singley as vice chairperson and Columbia Police Department Special Operations Director Danielle Barber as secretary.

The speaker for the day was John Bowman, the Marion County Emergency Coordinator for ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Services). ARES is a civilian organization comprised of Federal Communications Commission licensed amateur radio volunteers.

Bowman explained how ARES would be used in case of an emergency where communications get cut off. Bowman encourages anyone interested to reach out and be trained.

"Many young people and women are getting involved," Bowman said, "but the numbers are not where we would like them to be. Age is not a factor. We encourage kids in schools to use this as a way to get community service. We have children as young as 10 who do this. Technical abilities are not required."

The American Red Cross in Hattiesburg will hold a cram session on June 11 at 9 a.m. to get licensed as a level one technician.

The Ham Radio Club will hold a 24-hour field day/fun day from June 25-26 at the Columbia Water Park in the pavilion by the boat ramp.

Interested individuals are encouraged to attend these events.

The group was fed a lunch of smoked chicken, baked beans and coleslaw by MD Electric, and drinks were provided by Walmart.