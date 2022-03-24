Isaiah Evans, a second year carpentry student at the Marion County Career and Technology Center, recently competed in the SkillsUSA Regional Competition at Jones College. At the competition, Evans had to frame a mock wall according to a set of plans that had two corners, a partition, a window rough opening and one set of rafters in the plans. He placed third in the region, which covers most of south Mississippi, and now will be going to the SkillsUSA State Competition in Jackson on March 8. If he places in the top-3 at the state competition, he will have the opportunity to advance to the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference held in Atlanta in June. The carpentry program is taught by Bryan Porter.