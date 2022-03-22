Myrtis Faye Robbins

91, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Bunker Hill Baptist Church for Myrtis Faye Robbins, 91, of Columbia, who died on Friday, March 18. Burial followed in Bunker Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Brent Robbins, Bro. Randy Gardner and Bro. Will Jordan officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday, March 22, at Bunker Hill Baptist Church.

She was born in Columbia to Joe and Joe Mary King where she has remained a lifelong resident. Known to all as Maw Maw, she was loved by all who knew her. She worked for many years as a nurse and retired from Marion General Hospital. She served her Lord and her community through her membership with Bunker Hill Baptist Church where she was a faithful member of the Grace Sunday School Class. She deeply loved her family and had a special relationship with each one. With a passion for quilting, she made hundreds of quilts in her lifetime and most of which were given away.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack C. Robbins; two daughters, Edith R. Caul and Rita R. Crain; granddaughter, Vickie Lynn Robbins; parents, Joe and Joe Mary King; sister, Nelda Dupree and three brothers, Tommy King, Larry King and Kent King.

Survivors include her daughter, Wanda Grice (Jiles); two sons, David C. Robbins (Betty Lynn) and Dennis S. Robbins (Gwen); son-in-law, Hoyte Crain; eight grandchildren, Jackie Graham (Johnny), Dr. Bill Lawrence (Lynn), Melody Hicks (Stevie), Dana Webb (Michael), Lori Marsh, Brian C. Robbins (Ashley), Dr. Elizabeth Edwards (Michael), Bro. Brent Robbins (Devonna); two special nephews, Clinton Bruce King and Larry Gene King; 18 great-grandchildren, Evan Cameron, Emily Cameron, William Lawrence, Claire Lawrence, Tyson Hicks, Eli Hicks, Colby Marsh, Dylan Marsh, Zane Marsh, Riley Webb, Will Webb, Sophia Robbins, Landon Edwards, Holden Edwards, Ava Edwards, Micah Robbins, Abby Robbins and Layla Robbins.

Pallbearers were Micah Robbins, Brian Robbins, Gene King, Stevie Hicks, Michael Edwards and William Lawrence. Honorary pallbearers were Evan Cameron, Tyson Hicks, Eli Hicks, Colby Marsh, Zane Marsh, Will Webb, Landon Edwards and Holden Edwards.