First Responder Day at West Marion

Members of the Foxworth Volunteer Fire Department pose with West Marion Primary students at First Responder Day Oct. 26. Front row, from left, are Lauren Magee, Wayne Greenlee and K'dynn Hall; back row, Jamie Dixon, Kim Graham, Elijah Smith, Herchell Johnson, Lill Johnson and Stephen O. Foxworth.

