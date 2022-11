Granier gives Snuggles for Seniors

Universal Miss Mini Marion County Paisley Granier donates blankets to Snuggles for Seniors at the Columbia-Marion County Library Dec. 17. Organizers are requesting snacks, socks, blankets, towels, toboggans and sugar free candy. Drop boxes are located at the library, Foxworth Insurance, LLC and the Marion County Circuit Clerk's Office | Photo by Beth Riles

