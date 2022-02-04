Two Marion County students, Taylor Ryan Ellzey and Taylor Lynn Nicholson of Columbia, graduated from Mississippi State University in the fall of 2021.

Seven Marion County students were on the President's List at MSU for the fall 2021 semester. Payton Cooper Burge, Heath Tyler Greenlee and Jade E. Thompson of Columbia made the list. Victoria Jayde Russell and Madison C. Sauls of Foxworth were among the seven, as was Katie Leigh Norris of Sandy Hook.

Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work.

Shawn B. Butler and Kristen D. Gay of Columbia made the fall Dean's List.

Deans’ List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work.