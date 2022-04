Ryals heads to nationals

Carl Loftin Career and Technology Center's automotive student, Kade Ryals, placed first at the SkillsUSA State Competition in the "Motorcycle Service" category. He will continue to Atlanta for nationals in June. From left are Kade Ryals and his instructor, Kade Lear.

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.

loading