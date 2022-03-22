Isaiah Evans and Hunter Smith, both second year carpentry students at the Carl Loftin Marion County Career and Technology Center, recently competed at the 2022 SkillsUSA Secondary State Championship. The event was held in Jackson at the Mississippi Trade Mart on March 8-10. In order to compete at the state competition, the student first had to place in the top three at the regional competitions held at junior colleges throughout the state. Evans placed third at the regional at Jones College. He was then able to add a helper, Smith, for the state competition. At state, the competitors are given a set of blueprints without the knowledge of what they will be building.

Isaiah Evens and Hunter Smith work together to build a gun range shooting table. The duo received third place for their project in the SkillsUSA state competition.

This year it was a gun range shooting table. The table was built out of treated 4x4s and 2x6s. It had a bench and a roof that were both attached to the table to make it a single piece. The students were given two days to complete the project. Evans and Hunter placed third out of 10 entries. The carpentry class is taught by Bryan Porter.