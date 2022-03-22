North Columbia Baptist Church, along with other area churches, held a youth rally on March 27. Area youth pastors sat down and discussed doing this and spent the last few months planning it. They advertised on social media and at the local churches.

"We are hoping to do more of these in the future, whether it be at North Columbia Baptist, Improve Baptist, Bunker Hill Baptist Church or any other church that would be willing to sacrifice just one night to allow these students to praise and worship our Savior together," North Columbia Youth Pastor Chris Morgan said.