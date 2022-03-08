Columbia Academy senior Will Watson is heading to the Overall State Oratorical Contest for the American Legion Saturday at Hinds Community College after placing second in the Southern Mississippi area. Watson has earned $1,300 in scholarship money so far for placing second in the region, second in the district and first in the local American Legion Post 90 contest.

Participants in the American Legion Oratorical Contest must research, write and then deliver an 8-to-10 minute speech about a topic they select from a list provided by the organization. In addition to this, students are required to be prepared to speak for up to five minutes on any of the following topics based upon knowledge of the Constitution: Amendment III (forced boarding of soldiers in citizens’ homes), Amendment VIII (excessive bail), Amendment XVI, Section 3 (prevention of office-holding for those who give aid or comfort to our nation’s enemies), and Amendment XXV, Section 4 (declaring a president unfit for office).

Watson is the son of Sharon and Robert Watson of Hattiesburg. He represents CA on the golf team and is an All-A honor roll student, a member of Mu Alpha Theta, president of Key Club and historian of the National Honor Society. In addition to his other accomplishments, he was chosen as a HOBY representative in 2020 and was the winner of the PREVEPA Essay Contest in 2021.