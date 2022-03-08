Bobbie Jean Beasley

89, Bassfield

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Faithway Baptist Church in Bassfield for Bobbie Jean Beasley, 89, of Bassfield, who died on Wednesday, March 2. Burial followed in Faithway Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Joe Lott and Brent Robbins officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, March 5, at Faithway Baptist Church.

She lived a beautiful life of 89 years, surrounded by her friends and family. She loved spending quality time with her kids and grandchildren. She took great interest in tending to her flowers. She was a faithful and charter member of Faithway Baptist Church in Bassfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion F. Beasley; father, Willmon Broom; mother, Beulah Mae Broom; four brothers, Edgar Broom, Howard Broom, Hershell Broom and Roy Broom; one sister, Troy Mae Wilks; one granddaughter, Melissa Overstreet.

Survivors include her two daughters, Elaine Broom of Bassfield and Elizabeth Diane Broom (Lennis) of Columbia; one son, Kenneth Don Beasley (Donna) of Sevierville, Tenn., and a number grand and great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Bradley Reid, Braxton Reid, Brady Reid, Sidney Broom, Mark Broom, Ransom Broom and David McNeese. Honorary pallbearers were Jett Broom and Sammy Broom.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.