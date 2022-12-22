Columbia Elementary School fourth-grade students competed the school level of the Mississippi Department of Education’s statewide My Hometown List Poem Contest. Three winners were chosen anonymously by an outside judge from each teacher, Emily Knight, Billie Everett and Danielle Whittington.

The students enlisted the help of the community through a partnership with the Marion County Development Partnership as a survey on social media in order to get opinions about what makes Columbia so special.

The winning poems will be sent on to the state level for final judging.

Below are a collection of nine poems detailing our loveable home, Columbia.

McKenzie Catchings

My Hometown is …

Sweet, loving, caring family Tasty, flavorful, appetizing Frostys

Amazing, kind, loyal friends Colorful, stunning, sparkly Christmas lights Quaint, towering, outstanding Courthouse

Fun, enjoyable City Park

15 Franklin Drive is beautiful and dazzling Charming, nostalgic, cozy Marion Theater

Columbia Elementary School is safe, comfortable and educational Teachers that actually care

Dayci Martin

My Downtown is …

Tall, sparkly, bright tree Loving, caring, kind family Awesome, cool, nice teachers Fun, playful, joyful dogs

Jolly, festive, appealing music Tasty, good, flavorful music

Isabella Smith

My Hometown is …

A downtown that is quaint and very busy

A tall green Christmas tree that is bright, elegant, and decorated Nice, sharing, funny friends to greet you

You will also see dazzling, fun lights when you drive by An enjoyable and stunning movie theater

Jolly and upbeat music for you to hear

Lots of neat, cute, cool decorations that are colorful

A school that is educational, safe and fabulous with kind teachers There is also good, tasty and yummy places to eat

Zion Bryant

My town is the famous CHS football player Jaheim Oatis. My town is the big park known as Friendship Park.

It’s the winding Pearl River.

My town is the colors red, orange, and yellow at Red Bluff.

My town is the powder that gets thrown at you by the staff at the color run.

Taiya Artis

My town is the pretty performance of CHS musicals. It's the clear rivers flowing in the forest.

My town had Walter to play and won!

Carter Hilburn

My town is “Downtown,” traffic busy as people hustle into the shops lining the streets.

My town “Christmas in Columbia” brings beautiful decorations overhead as you ice skate making circles in fresh ice.

My town is our football field with Walter Payton’s statue watching over as you enter the gates sitting in the bleachers under the Friday night lights as our football team, the Wildcats, enter the field.

In my town, the crowd cheers as we score a touchdown.

My town is known for Jaheim Otis, and The Duff brothers, where Friendship Park draws people in, housing our library where my mama calls “study time!” After work is done, the river is good to ride on, tucking in a basket of Debbie’s chicken next to daddy on the boat.

But, in my town, on Sundays we praise God and worship together no matter the town you came from.

Sadie Swann

My town is sitting down eating pumpkin pie at Second Street Bean,

while watching white squirrels, with their snow white coats play in the oaks.

In my town, the sweet sounds from the downtown music get your toes tapping, while wearing flip flops, I look out to a colored sky watching from the painted windows, the vivid colors dance in the clouds.

It's Friday night in my town, everyone hears cheers fade in and out, I look into the blinding lights, where we are all Wildcats.

Chasity Brown

My town is 4A- State champ football games and cheering fans,

And when the National Anthem plays, everybody stands.

Jaheim comes out, so everybody screams while cheerleaders do cart wheels and back handsprings.

Our half time show with the new state champ famous band, and their ﬁnale is never bland.

Lily Moore

My Hometown is …

My town is the Christmas lights that look like Hallmark. My town is the sound of laughter at Friendship Park.

It’s the sound of shouting and laughter at the color run and the teachers that are helpful.

My town is the white squirrels that scurry across the ground and are cute.