The East Marion Eagles will be flying into the season under new leadership in the fall of 2022 following the announced hiring of Jerry Fletcher as the school's new head football coach.

Fletcher, a Stone County native, said his coaching journey began at Alcorn State University, where he played college won two SWAC Conference Championships during the infamous Steve "Air" McNair Era of Braves football. He began his coaching career as an offensive assistant at Hazlehurst, followed by stints at Mendenhall, Prentiss and most recently Laurel, where he helped coach a high-powered Tornadoes offense to a Class 5A State Championship in 2014.

The Eagles are eager to return to their winning ways following a pair of losing seasons, including a 3-8 campaign last fall, and athletic director Calvin Brown believes Fletcher can help them achieve that feat. Most importantly, however, he believes Fletcher is the right man to help them push for excellence off the field, both in academics and personal character.

"Our main focus any time that we go through a hiring process is finding good people who can help teach our students and help push them to success in the classroom," Brown said. "We believe Coach Fletcher checks that box. We also believe the timing just worked out perfectly, both for our program and for him to begin his first stint as a head football coach."

Fletcher agreed, saying this felt like the right time for him to take on a head coaching role, bringing all the knowledge and experience he's accumulated throughout his journey into a new community that loves football.

"I'm very, very excited for this opportunity to come to East Marion," Fletcher said. "It's been a long journey, and I've had the opportunity to learn from a lot of great people and help coach a lot of great programs, and I'm excited to bring everything I've learned to this community, help mold and shape great young men and build something special."

As far as his goals are concerned, Fletcher wants to see the Eagles fly higher than ever before. Although Rome was not built in a day, he believes the talent available at East Marion warrants a standard of excellence that he hopes to uphold each and every time he and his teams step on the field.

"My goal is always to win state championships. If that's the highest goal you can accomplish on the field, then that's the goal we're striving for," Fletcher said. "I know it takes time to build a program up to that, but that's the mindset I bring into any program I'm a part of, and that'll be no different here. To achieve big things, you have to have big goals. I'm excited to get to work with the Eagles."