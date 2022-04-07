The Columbia High School track and field team delivered yet another impressive display when hosting the 2022 Class 4A South State meet Saturday. Numerous Wildcats qualified to advance and compete in the final stage of competition, leaving more work to be done by an already-accomplished squad.

Twenty-seven students from Columbia will be traveling to Pearl High School this Friday to compete in various events at the MHSAA state championship, some seasoned veterans of the team and some talented newcomers who have exceeded all expectations. Head coach Ernestine Dillon said she is extraordinarily proud of not only the state qualifiers but her entire team for the time and effort each member has put into the craft.

"This is an opportunity for us to showcase all of the hard work we've been putting into this all year," Dillon said. "We're fortunate to have a lot of hard-working students. For our school to be represented in so many different events at the state finals is a huge testament to our kids and all the work they've put in to get this far."

The girls from CHS collected several more blue ribbons in front of their home crowd. Junior Katie Gates continued her recent dominance in the hurdles events, placing first in both the 100-meter hurdles race and the 300-meter hurdles race. Senior Patrice Oatis punched her ticket to the state finals as well, leaping into second place during both the long jump and triple jump events. Freshman Jikira Brown will join them, having finished fourth in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash.

Dillon said Gates' and Oatis' performance are even more impressive than they may seem from the stands, considering both are competing in events that they'd never taken on until this season.

"Katie is performing exactly the way we believed she would. This is her first time competing in the 300-meter hurdles, but she's a very talented young lady who puts a lot of time into her craft," Dillon said. "I also have to commend Patrice, who had never competed in the long jump event until this year but is doing an incredible job. She's totally exceeded my expectations, and I couldn't be more proud of her."

In the team events, Columbia's girls brought home first place in the 4x100-meter relay (50.12), second place in the 4x200-meter relay (1:47.09) and fourth in the 4x400-meter relay (4:31.50).

Not to be outdone, the boys earned several honors as well. Sophomore Amarion Fortenberry shined with a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles race (41.85), and junior DJ Cloyd won first place in both the high jump (6.02 feet) and the triple jump (45.01 feet). The seniors got in on the action too, with Javon Barnes finishing second in the dicus event (116 feet), Lajarius Youngblood placing second in the 200-meter dash (22.74) and Isaiah Bolton finishing fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.49).

In the team events, the CHS boys earned first place in the 4x100-meter relay (43.71), third place in the 4x200-meter relay and third in the 4x400-meter relay (3:39.70).

As the team prepares for Friday's final meet, Dillon said she's anxious to see what her student athletes will accomplish, not because they have anything left to prove but because she knows they didn't reach this point by settling for less than their best each time they compete.

"I'm a little nervous for them, but I'm also excited because this is a well-deserved opportunity," Dillon said. "They've made me, our school and our community very proud, and I know they'll do the same again on Friday."