For the vast majority of their second-round matchup at Mendenhall Friday night, it felt like the Columbia Wildcats were just one play from blowing the game wide open and advancing to the third round of the Class 4A playoffs. But the Tigers managed to score 22 unanswered points in roughly 14 minutes of game action to pull away for a 29-20 victory to end Columbia’s season early.

Everything was going the Wildcats’ way in the third quarter as they scored back-to-back touchdowns to take a 20-7 lead and intercepted a pass to take the ball back with the opportunity to put the game on ice. Then disaster struck and flipped the momentum in Mendenhall’s favor. Quarterback Collin Haney couldn’t find anyone open and retreated while scrambling from pressure. Rather than throw it away, he was brought down at the goal line 14 yards behind the line of scrimmage, which was ruled a safety.

To pack on the bad fortune, Haney injured his throwing shoulder going to the ground and was unable to return. Backup quarterback Naji Cain made a couple of big-time throws in relief of Haney but was also intercepted twice, leading to a pair of Mendenhall touchdowns that sealed the victory for the Tigers.

“It’s a game of momentum, and you’re always fighting to keep and sustain the momentum. I didn’t think we got very good breaks late in that second half, but I thought our kids played extremely hard,” Wildcats head coach Chip Bilderback said. “I thought we won the majority of the snaps, but we just didn’t win a couple of the important ones. But I’m definitely proud of our kids’ effort, their fight and their ability to overcome some adversity throughout the game.”

The veteran coach acknowledged that Haney’s absence changed the atmosphere and momentum slightly, but he also lauded the play of Cain, who finished with 83 yards passing on 11 attempts.

“I thought Naji did a great job. He came in and made some great plays to keep our offense moving,” Bilderback said. “Anyone that loses a starting quarterback that has taken the majority of the snaps in the second half of a second-round playoff game, it’s going to be a little bit of a shot to them offensively. Naji made some great throws, but everyone in that moment, it was like a punch in the stomach.

“Our players and coaches love Collin Haney and respect the heck out of him — his toughness and how hard he’s worked. I think part of that was a concern to win the game but also a concern for him and his wellbeing. Injuries are a part of the game of football unfortunately. It happens every week from high school to college to the NFL.”

A point of contention throughout the game and the days that have followed has been the handling of the game clock. It was announced before the game that the game clock was not operational and would instead be kept by hand. Throughout the game, it was nearly impossible to know how much time was on the clock as the officials did not communicate it well. Much to the chagrin of everyone in attendance, the clock worked perfectly fine during halftime as it counted down 20 minutes, but it remained off during the second half.

On the third possession of the game, Mendenhall’s second drive, the Tigers reached the Columbia 2-yard line but were backed up into a fourth-and-goal from the CHS 6. They threw a touchdown that was called back for illegal man downfield then missed a field goal that didn’t count because Columbia was offsides. On their third fourth-down play, Columbia covered a screen to perfection to force an incompletion and turnover on downs.

It was nearly midway through the second quarter until either team reached the red zone again. A few impressive runs by Wildcats senior Miguel Cook set up a 1-yard touchdown by Amarion Fortenberry from the Wildcats formation. The extra point was no good, keeping Columbia’s lead to 6-0.

Mendenhall then put together a long drive fueled by quarterback Tylon James’ legs until it faced a fourth-and-goal from the Columbia 2-yard line. This fourth down took three tries as well, with the Tigers being backed up with a false start and gaining five yards on a defensive pass interference prior to Darius Dampier punching it in to put the Tigers ahead 7-6 with under a minute to play in the first half.

Columbia had a shot to recapture the lead before the end of the first half, but it ended in controversy. A good return and two completions set the Wildcats up at the Mendenhall 27. But then Haney was sacked, so the Wildcats hurried back up to the line to spike it. Following the spike, the official on Columbia’s sideline said there were two seconds left in the second quarter, which would have given the Wildcats one last shot at the end zone. But he was overruled by another referee, who said the clock expire, ending the first half right then and there.

“The only person who really knew what the time was, was the person keeping it, and it wasn’t communicated throughout the night very well to us,” Bilderback said. “We’re not blaming that for why we lost though. It just made it a little tougher.”

Early in the third quarter, Columbia forced James to fumble and recovered it at the Mendenhall 29. Three plays later, Cook made a great cut in the hole to bounce a run outside and took off for a 27-yard touchdown that gave Columbia a 12-7 lead.

Columbia then forced a quick three-and-out and caught a huge break on the punt. The snap was low, so the punter had to drop to a knee to catch it, which ended the play right there and gave the Wildcats the ball at the Tigers’ 17. On the very next play, Haney threw a strike to DJ Cloyd on a post over the middle for a 17-yard touchdown, and the Wildcats went up 20-7 with a 2-point conversion.

On Mendenhall’s next possession, Wildcats junior Jeremiah Tatum intercepted James on a tipped pass that preceded the aforementioned safety that made it 20-9 with 4:39 remaining in the third quarter.

Even though the Tigers started their next drive at the Columbia 36 following the kickoff after the safety, they went nowhere and had to punt it right back. However, this punt worked in Mendenhall’s favor as the Tigers were able to down it at the 1-yard line.

With a backup quarterback in the game and backed up in their own end, Columbia ran it three straight times and quickly punted, giving Mendenhall great field possession at the Columbia 36 once again. This time, though, the Tigers didn’t waste the opportunity as James connected with Chris Davis, who broke free of a pair of tackles and scored from 21 yards out. That made it 21-15 and anybody’s game with 10:18 to play after Columbia was on the verge of running away with it.

Just two plays after the touchdown, Cain tried to throw a go route deep downfield, but there was miscommunication as the receiver ran a post, resulting in an easy interception.

With just under four minutes to play in regulation, Mendenhall faced a fourth-and-4 at the Columbia 10. With a stop, the Wildcats would’ve had a great chance to run out the clock and advance to the third round. But Fortenberry, who is one of the best cornerbacks in the state, was beat at the line in press coverage, and James lofted an easy pass over his head into the waiting arms of Walter Owens for a touchdown. The extra point put Mendenhall up by just two points, 22-20, as the game remained well within reach for Columbia.

Cain then delivered a pair of nice passes, including a 44-yard screen to Cook, that had the Wildcats just 15 yards from taking the lead. There were still about two-and-a-half minutes remaining at this point, so the entirety of Columbia’s playbook remained open with a chance to win the game. The Wildcats turned to the air once again, but Cain’s arm was hit as he tried to throw into the end zone, and the fluttering ball was intercepted and returned 90 yards back the other way for a touchdown.

With Columbia down by two possessions, 29-20, the game was effectively over. While the loss will stay with Columbia’s seniors for a long time, several of them played their best game of the season Friday night, which was no surprise to Bilderback.

“I think they were overlooked after last year’s senior group. I don’t think they got enough credit for us winning a state championship,” he said. “I think everyone wrote us off from the get go and put limitations on what this team could accomplish. To me it was a night for them. I think everyone left there, I know I did, knowing the class, character and toughness the senior class has. We’re definitely going to miss all 13 of them.”

As talented as this year’s senior class is, Columbia will return 12 starters and a host of role players that played significant roles this season. Bilderback said the goal is to always have another talented group waiting in the wings, and he believes the Wildcats have that going forward.

“I think they got that taste in their mouth, and a lot of them will have a chip on their shoulder with the way this year ended. We also have a really strong junior high group coming up, so we definitely are excited,” he explained. “We’re trying to build our program to last and sustain success. Every year gets a little tougher, and we’re at a phase in our program where we get everyone’s best (shot). We’re a game that a lot of people look forward to, so that makes it a challenge in itself, but that’s something that we embrace.”