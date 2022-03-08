East Marion was a team on the rise as last season came to an end, but the Eagles have been dealt some difficult blows with their roster and are now struggling to find a way to win.

Two of the Eagles’ (0-4) best players from a year ago, LJ Andrews and Ka’Ron Weary, aren’t playing this season, which has been a considerable loss. Andrews, who suffered a torn ACL in football, was East Marion’s ace on the mound, its best catcher and one of the top hitters in 2021. Weary was a solid reliever, East Marion’s second best hitter and its best glove in the outfield, but he has decided to focus on football, where he is likely to earn a scholarship next season.

Without those two, the Eagles have lost all four of their games with their closest game being a seven-run loss. Head coach Mandell Echols said the squad’s biggest issue is not being aggressive at the plate.

“We’re still standing at the plate just watching pitches. We’re not going to hit if we’re not swinging at strikes. I’ve been trying to get them to not take any strikes. The only time they should take a strike is if I give them the take sign,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s nerves or what. Most of the guys haven’t been starters and have been just role players.”

He added all the Eagles have to do is watch the teams East Marion has played this year. He said every team the Eagles have faced is swinging at every strike.

“If it comes close, they’re taking a hack at it,” he said, “and we’re not swinging at all. This has been my worst hitting team.”

Echols pointed to Elijah Alston as one of the lone players being aggressive in the batter’s box, but he said Alston has run into bad luck and hit a lot of “at ‘em” balls. He believes Alston will eventually start finding some holes in the defense and break out.

To begin the season, the Eagles lost to Sacred Heart 19-7 on Feb. 22, Columbia 15-1 on Feb. 26, Jeff Davis County 14-3 on March 1 and Tylertown 7-0 Friday.

On the mound, JT Jones, who also doubles as East Marion’s best hitter, is the ace of the staff, a role he has filled for four years now. Behind him, though, the Eagles haven’t had much success. Echols said Caden Mingo and Ashton Allred have had a couple outings each where they started out strong for one or two innings before they began to struggle finding the strike zone.

Jacob Johnson, who was an effective reliever last season, is having a harder time this season because of the loss of Andrews and Weary. Johnson doesn’t throw particularly hard but throws a lot of strikes. That combination played up last year whenever he would follow a faster pitcher because his lower velocity threw off the timing of hitters, according to Echols.

While East Marion’s struggles at the dish and on the mound have played a big role in its 0-4 start, Echols said the team’s attitude is what needs to change first and foremost.

“It’s like everything is about ‘me.’ With guys on base, we’re not trying to get them over and play as a team,” he said.

East Marion was scheduled to begin district play Tuesday night at home against Amite County, but the game was postponed until Monday. The Eagles will play a doubleheader Friday on the road to complete their three-game series against Amite County.