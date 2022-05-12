Pioneer Aerospace has no intentions to leave Columbia and is actually attempting to grow the business here in Marion County.

During a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, Marion County resident Jay Ginn warned that Pioneer may consider leaving the area. Director of Human Resources Brant Stringer said that rumor is false.

"We are trying to grow the business," Stringer said. "We are definitely not leaving and are making an investment to stay in Columbia. Actually, we are bringing in work from a sister company in Orlando called Strong Parachutes and have added 15 employees in the last month."

Stringer, who has called Columbia home his entire life, said Pioneer is having no problems getting workers but is always looking for good people.

Pioneer, formerly Safran, was officially purchased on April 15 by Aviation Safety Resources, out of Nicholasville, Ken.

Pioneer is being rebranded as ASR-Pioneer and is expecting to erect new signs as soon as they arrive from the sign company in Hattiesburg.