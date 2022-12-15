Over the past three decades, Mainstreet Gifts has provided Marion County with exceptional customer service and unique framing and gift ideas for anyone and any special occasion.

Owner Judy Bean bought Mainstreet Frames and Antiques in 1992, and it just celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Mainstreet Gifts' first location was on Main Street before moving into the Dr. Fast Dental Building on Broad Street. From there, it moved to its present location in the Brandon House at 614 Broad St.

Photo submitted



Vicky Bracey and Judy Bean share a moment of friendship as Mainstreet Gifts celebrates its 30th anniversary.

When Judy and her husband, Martin, bought the business, it was Mainstreet Frames and Antiques, which basically consisted of no gift items, a few antiques and custom framing, which Judy said she was basically untrained in. The couple became quite skilled, but Judy never liked math and she found framing is a math world. Martin came home one evening after working as a rural mail carrier and found Judy in tears.

He consoled her by reminding her that they had prayed about this, and God opened this door.

"I know, but I hate math!" was her reply to him.

It is now a gift shop for all ages and occasions. It provides a bridal registry, a graduation registry, anniversary gifts or those "just because" days, and customers can create their own wish list. It sells home décor, florals, jewelry, apparel, spa items, kitchen items, foods, gift baskets, kid's gifts and a sprinkling of guy gifts.

"I have always had a love and passion for the gift industry," Judy said. "I love people and being a part of making someone smile when they purchase that special gift for someone."

When her children were young, she was a Home Interior consultant doing home shows. Then for eight years, she worked at Something Special Gift Shop, which was owned by two special ladies, Billie Beasley and Faye Gipson.

The opportunity opened up for her to purchase a small business, and gradually more and more gifts were added over a period of several years.

"When we moved from Main Street (two words) to Broad Street, we became Mainstreet (one word) on Broad Street," she said. "We continued to do custom framing for several years until we moved into our current location. There came a time when family responsibilities to my mom as a caregiver, along with my sisters, became my priority. The choice was made to no longer do custom framing. It was a difficult choice, but we became just gifts at that time."

Mainstreet Gifts' goal is to provide the best customer service possible. Through advertising, social media and word of mouth, the business strives to keep its customers informed of what is current in the gift industry and always offers free gift wrap and delivery.

"I continue to pray for God's direction for my business," she said. "I pray it is a tool for His glory. The years have brought so many memories and so many friendships. There are no words to describe how God has blessed us and brought us to this place and time. I thank God and praise Him for He is my guide and my anchor. Without the love and support of my family, my husband, my girls, my nine grandchildren, my employees, this community and my customers, 30 years would not be a reality."

Regular business hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Holiday hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. It can be reached at (601) 736-0820.