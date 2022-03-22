Fire Report: April 14, 2022

Monday, April 4 Medical, 1315 Church Street, 9:03 a.m., Columbia responded.

Grass/woods fire, 510 Circle Bar Road, 1:17 p.m., Foxworth and Morgantown responded.

Grass/woods fire, Bacchus Road, 2:13 p.m., South Marion responded.

Grass/woods fire, 855 Mt. Sinai Road, 3:15 p.m., Foxworth and Morgantown responded.

Medical, 1115 Carolyn Ave., 5:44 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical alarm, 434 Lafayette Street, 5:48 p.m., Columbia responded.

Fire alarm, 717 Mississippi Ave., 11:55 p.m., Columbia responded. Tuesday, April 5 Medical, High School Ave./Church Street, 2:03 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 450 Old River Road S., 3:34 p.m., South Marion responded.

Medical, 7 E. Marion Street, 5:54 p.m., Foxworth responded. Wednesday, April 6 Medical, 2115 Mississippi 13 N., 6:10 a.m., Columbia responded. Thursday, April 7 Medical, 1125 Broadmoor Ave., 12:40 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 1027 Hurricane Creek Road, 3:46 a.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 68 McLendon Lane, 6:39 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, John D. Fortenberry Road/Mississippi 13 S., 5:02 p.m., South Marion responded.

Vehicle accident, Sumrall Road/U.S. 98 Bypass, 8:52 p.m., Columbia responded. Friday, April 8 Medical, 1502 Broad Street, 7:11 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 916 Branton Ave., 10:01 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 98 Friendship Church Road, 10:27 p.m., Columbia responded. Saturday, April 9 Grass/woods fire, 113 Whistle Road, 2:59 p.m., Foxworth and Morgantown responded.

Medical, 1626 Sumrall Road, 8:35 p.m., Columbia responded. Sunday, April 10 Grass/woods fire, Mississippi 43/Clear Creek Church Road, 7:17 p.m., South Marion responded.

