Monday, June 27 Medical, 152 New Hope Kokomo Road, 11:07 a.m., Southwest Marion responded. Tuesday, June 28 Medical, 12 Polk Road, 12:16 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, U.S. 98 W./Indian Creek Lane, 1:25p.m., Foxworth, Morgantown and Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 1009 Gates Road, 3:32 p.m., Tri-Community responded. Wednesday, June 29 Medical alarm, 304 E. Rankin Street, 6:06 a.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 714 D Street, 2:56 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 426 Church Street, 4:23 p.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 611 Church Street, 7:48 p.m., Columbia responded. Thursday, June 30 Medical, 208 E. Rankin Street, 7:06 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 424 Dale Street, 2:06 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical alarm, 17 Warren Lane, 5:51 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 903 Church Street, 6:57 p.m., Columbia responded. Friday, July 1 Medical, 1300 Meadowbrook Ave., 7:30 a.m., Columbia responded.

Smoke, 90 Rankin Road, 9:35 a.m., South Marion responded.

Fire alarm, 800 U.S. 98 Bypass, arrested by 4:21 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 115 Jarrell Road, 5:03 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 5:51 p.m., 322 Singley Road, South Marion responded. Saturday, July 2 Medical, 200 Second Street, 1:31 a.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident, 2183 Mississippi 586, 4:04 a.m., Foxworth responded.

Medical, 134 Garner Circle Drive, 6:05 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 1208 N. Park Ave., 6:34 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 83 Pierce Road, 10:28 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Vehicle accident, Mississippi 35 S./Anderson Canal Road, 2:22 p.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 192 Hutson Morris Road, 3:01 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 333 Mississippi 587, 3:53 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Vehicle accident w/injuries, New Hope Kokomo Road/ Old Mississippi 24, 4:02 p.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 713 E Street, 6:26 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 219 New Jerusalem Road, 7:25 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Medical, 717 Mississippi Ave., 9:14 p.m., Columbia responded. Sunday, July 3 Medical, 205 Katherine Drive, 9:45 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 425 Peace Steet, 12:39 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 421 Jones Lane, 4:08 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 383 Mississippi 587, 8:51 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Medical, 704 Owens Street, 11:57 p.m., Columbia responded.

