Monday, March 14 Medical, 11 Barnes Lane, 1:49 a.m., Foxworth responded.

Medical, 111 Williamson Road, 1:51 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Fire alarm, 713 E. Street, 10:59 a.m., Columbia responded.

Grass/woods fire, Anderson Canal Road, 1:15 p.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.

Fire, 325 Lafayette Street, 1:55 p.m., Columbia responded.

Gas leak/odor, 266 Lampton Hilltop Road, 5:05 p.m., South Marion responded.

Grass/woods fire, Ratliff Loop, 5:59 p.m., Tri-Community responded. Tuesday, March 15 Medical, 717 Mississippi Ave., 6:48 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 327 Mayson Ave., 11:36 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 23 Ginn Loop, 4:14 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 102 Wiggins Road, 6:56 pm., Columbia responded.

Gas leak/odor, 868 Goss Bunker Hill Road, 9:23 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Carbon monoxide alarm, 981 Mississippi 13 N., 9:28 p.m., Columbia responded. Wednesday, March 16 Medical, 61 Clem Thornhill Road, 1:10 a.m., Morgantown responded.

Medical, 160 State Line Road, 8:57 a.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 49 Old Mississippi 35 S., 1:22 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 612 Jackson Ave., 7:51 p.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident, U.S. 98 E./Enon Cut Off, 10 p.m., Tri-Community responded. Thursday, March 17 Smoke, 912 West Ave., 2:26 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 497 New Hope Church Road, 4:12 a.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 264 Stringer Road, 9:08 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Vehicle accident-property damage only, Rankin Road/Howards Road, 11:27 a.m., South Marion responded.

Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, 948 Shiloh Firetower Road, 2:26 p.m., Foxworth and Morgantown responded.

Grass/woods fire, 324 Firetower Road, 2:40 p.m., Pine Burr responded.

Vehicle accident w/injuries, U.S. 98 W./Mississippi 35 N., 4:14 p.m., Columbia, Foxworth and Morgantown responded. l Medical, 307 Raybourn Road, 8:40 pm., Tri-Community responded. Friday, March 18 Gas leak/odor, 245 Horseshoe Bend Drive, 7:51 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 852 Goss Bunker Hill Road, 11:42 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Grass/woods fire, John Dunaway Road, 3:12 p.m., Foxworth and Morgantown responded.

Residential alarm, 1479 Old Mississippi 35 N., 5:20 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, Sumrall Road/Broad Street, 6:17 p.m., Columbia responded. Saturday, March 19 Medical, 673 Improve Road, 10:53 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Grass/woods fire, 443 Singley Road, 2:55 p.m., Tri-Community responded. Sunday, March 20 Medical, 109 U.S. 98 W., 6:28 a.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Vehicle accident, Pine Ridge Road, 6:29 a.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 160 State Line Road, 9:14 a.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Grass/woods fire, 45 Teds Lane, 3:05 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Fire, 1417 Hendricks Street, 8:17 pm., Columbia responded.

Fire alarm, 13 Melba Street, 8:56 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 100 Pounds Lane, 10:21 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

