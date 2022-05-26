Fire Report: May 26, 2022

Monday, May 16 Medical, 400 Chinaberry Ave., 10:35 a.m., Columbia responded.

Gas leak/odor, 111 Wiggins Road, 10:35 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, Martin Luther King Drive, 12:02 p.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident, Olivia Lane/Gates Road, 6:43 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Fire alarm, 78 E. Lakeview Drive, 8:43 p.m., Columbia responded. Tuesday, May 17 Medical, 56 Rankin Creek Road, 7:11 a.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Vehicle accident w/injuries, Mississippi 35 S./Hurricane Creek Road, 12:54 p.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.

Vehicle accident-property damage only, 1151 Mississippi 35 S., 4:59 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 400 Chinaberry Ave., 6:06 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 937 Mississippi 35 S., 10:21 p.m., Southwest Marion responded. Wednesday, May 18 Fire, 1310 N. Park Ave., 2:04 a.m., Columbia and Tri-Community responded.

Fire, 1114 West Ave., 3:59 a.m., Columbia and Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 31 Berley Powell Lane, 4:37 a.m., Foxworth responded. Thursday, May 19 Vehicle accident w/injuries, Christian Union Road/Foot Morris Road, 5:47 a.m., Columbia and Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 1112 Aztec Trial, 6:28 a.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 13 Ray Lane, 7:25 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 1522 Barnes Street, 8:42 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 423 Bullis Street, 12:48 p.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident-property damage only, Mississippi 35 S./Mississippi 48, 8:51 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 21 Seven Hills Lane, 10:04 p.m., Southwest Marion responded. Friday, May 20 Fire, 9:13 a.m., 96 Rural Center Lane, Columbia, Foxworth, Pine Burr and South Marion responded.

Medical, 1500 Barnes Street, 3:44 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 1500 Barnes Street, 5:48 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 414 Mary Street, 6:33 p.m., Columbia responded. Saturday, May 21 Medical, 1019 Gill Street, 6:25 a.m., Columbia responded.

Smoke, 202 Friendship Church Road, 7:46 p.m., Foxworth and South Marion responded. Sunday, May 22 Medical, 1609 N. Park Ave., 6:51 a.m., Columbia and Tri-Community responded.

Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, 1020 Broadmoor Ave., 7:26 pm., Columbia responded.

Fire alarm, 85 W. Baylis Chapel Road, 10:47 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

